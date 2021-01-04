Kashmiri Muslims Mark Martyrdom Anniversary of Lieutenant General Soleimani

Islam Times - The Muslim people of Kashmir held rallies and gatherings to mark the first martyrdom anniversary of the world-renowned anti-terror Commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The devoted Muslims and lovers of the Islamic Revolution and the luminous path of Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei took to the streets in various regions of Kashmir to mark the first anniversary of martyrdom of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the two Iranian and Iraqi commanders who fought for years against terrorist groups in West Asia.They took pictures of General Soleimani and Al-Muhandis and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei as a sign of their love and devotion to and support for the cause of the Islamic Revolution and the Axis of Resistance.Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike on Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3, 2020.The airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces. The two were martyred in an American airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the road to the airport.Five Iranian and five Iraqi military men were martyred by the missiles fired by the US drone at Baghdad International Airport.On January 8 and after the funeral ceremony of General Soleimani, the IRGC Aerospace Force started heavy ballistic missile attacks on US Ein Al-Assad airbase in Southwestern Iraq near the border with Syria and a US operated airbase in Erbil in retaliation for the US assassination of General Soleimani.Ein Al-Assad is an airbase with a 4km runway at 188m altitude from sea levels, which is the main and the largest US airbase in Iraq. Early reports said the radar systems and missile defense shields in Ein Al-Assad failed to operate and intercept the Iranian missiles. Unofficial reports said the US army's central radar systems at Ein Al-Assad had been jammed by electronic warfare.The second IRGC reprisal attack targeted a US military base near Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the second leg of "Martyr Soleimani" reprisal operation.Iraq said the attacks had not taken any toll from its army men stationed at these two bases. The US army had blocked entrance into Ein Al-Assad to everyone, including the Iraqi army.The IRGC officials said none of the missiles had been intercepted.Meantime, Iran announced in late June that it had issued arrest warrants for 36 officials of the US and other countries who have been involved in the assassination of the martyred General Soleimani."36 individuals who have been involved or ordered the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including the political and military officials of the US and other governments, have been identified and arrest warrants have been issued for them by the judiciary officials and red alerts have also been issued for them via the Interpol," Prosecutor-General of Tehran Ali Alqasi Mehr said at the time.He said that the prosecuted individuals are accused of murder and terrorist action, adding that US President Donald Trump stands at the top of the list and will be prosecuted as soon as he stands down presidency after his term ends.