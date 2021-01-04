Angry vigils mark death anniversary of Soleimani and Muhandis in Iraq

Mourners in Baghdad carry photos of Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (AFP)

Islam Times- Tensions have been high in the weeks leading up the anniversary of the US attack that killed the Iranian and Iraqi elite commanders.



Tens of thousands gathered in Iraq to mark one year since a US drone strike killed Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, directing their anger towards "American occupiers".



The pro-Iran Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary led commemorations for the two commanders at the site of the strike, near Baghdad Airport. Muhandis was deputy head and commander of the Hash al-Shaabi.



Similar vigils were held in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, where Iran-backed militias had strong links to Soleimani and his elite Quds Force, which leads Iran's foreign operations.

