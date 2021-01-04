Tehran Won’t Negotiate On Missile, Defense Capabilities

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the US should bear the responsibility for any adventurism in the region, stressing that Iran will not negotiate on its missile and defense capabilities.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh referred to the recent US moves in the region: "The actions and moves and some mischief of the United States are not hidden from our eyes, and our intelligence, security and military services are fully aware of the seemingly secret moves of the United States in the region and Iraq.""The messages have been clearly conveyed to Washington and the countries of the region, and these countries have been told not to fall into the trap of these plots," Khatibzadeh added, highlighting that "We closely monitor these moves.""As the Foreign Minister said, the role of the agents and allies of the Zionist regime can be seen in some tensions, especially in Iraq," the spokesman noted, saying, "We do not seek tension, but we do not fall short in defending our national interests and integrity, and we respond seriously."Regarding the latest remarks of Jake Sullivan, Biden's incoming national security adviser, over Iran’s missile program, Khatibzadeh made clear that "Iran's defense capability has never been and will not be negotiated.""Iran's defense capability is pursued independently based on the country's needs. Once in the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, the issue of missiles has been mentioned and resolved," he added.Stating that the United States knows that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful, Khatibzadeh said, "As a result, the missile issue is a secondary issue, and arms embargoes have been lifted.""We will not renegotiate any parts of the JCPOA, and these are internal comments and have no value for Iran. Our response is the full and unconditional implementation of the JCPOA and compensation for the events of the past," Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman added.