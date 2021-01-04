0
Monday 4 January 2021 - 14:56

West Refuses to Unfreeze Venezuelan Funds for Vaccine Purchase: Maduro

"The governments of Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom and the US and their financial institutions have frozen and blocked funds for access to a vaccine. We demanded via the WTO that they provide us with access to funds, and we were refused," Maduro told a meeting on health care on Sunday, Asian News International reported.

He added that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez had held talks with these countries' foreign ministers, but they had refused the request.

As part of attempts to oust Maduro, the US and other Western countries that endorsed opposition leader Juan Guaido have slapped sanctions on Venezuela and frozen its assets abroad.
