Emirates Airline Set To Offer Tel Aviv Flights from February 15

Islam Times - Dubai-based airlines Emirates has applied to the occupation entity’s Airports Authority for landing and take-off slots at Ben Gurion Airport starting February 15, Globes reported on Monday.

Emirates airline has already appeared on the arrivals and departures board at Ben Gurion airport since the end of November, due to a code-share agreement with the company flydubai and for the connecting flights it offers to Zionist passengers, particularly to East Asia.The airline will likely face fierce competition on the Dubai - Tel Aviv route from Arkia, Israir, El Al and flydubai, where there were up to 16 daily flights operated by the aforementioned in December.In September, the Emirati carrier announced that its catering division would start producing kosher dishes, in line with the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ signed between the UAE and the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.The UAE became the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to sign a normalization deal with the Zionist entity in August with the accord brokered by US President Donald Trump.Etihad Airways will provide flights to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories starting March 28.