0
Tuesday 5 January 2021 - 09:08

Emirates Airline Set To Offer Tel Aviv Flights from February 15

Story Code : 908227
Emirates Airline Set To Offer Tel Aviv Flights from February 15
Emirates airline has already appeared on the arrivals and departures board at Ben Gurion airport since the end of November, due to a code-share agreement with the company flydubai and for the connecting flights it offers to Zionist passengers, particularly to East Asia.

The airline will likely face fierce competition on the Dubai - Tel Aviv route from Arkia, Israir, El Al and flydubai, where there were up to 16 daily flights operated by the aforementioned in December.

In September, the Emirati carrier announced that its catering division would start producing kosher dishes, in line with the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ signed between the UAE and the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

The UAE became the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to sign a normalization deal with the Zionist entity in August with the accord brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Etihad Airways will provide flights to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories starting March 28.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
5 January 2021
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
5 January 2021
Hillary Clinton:
Hillary Clinton: 'What We're Seeing Right Now Is A President with Nothing Left to Lose''
5 January 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
4 January 2021
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
3 January 2021
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
3 January 2021
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
3 January 2021
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
3 January 2021
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
2 January 2021
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
2 January 2021
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
2 January 2021
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at 'New Crossroads'
2 January 2021