0
Tuesday 5 January 2021 - 11:21

Zionists, Saudis Trying to Entangle US in Crisis: IRGC General

Story Code : 908258
Zionists, Saudis Trying to Entangle US in Crisis: IRGC General
In remarks at a Tuesday conference in Tehran, Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi said Iran has information that the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia are attempting to create crisis and tension in the last days of US President Donald Trump’s tenure.

While Trump is currently concerned about the result of the presidential election, the US Army is unlikely to obey him if he decides to make a wrong move and create tension, the general added.

He noted that the Israeli and Saudi regimes seek to entangle Trump in a regional crisis to take revenge on Iran and push the next US president towards an irreversible path, so that Biden would have to proceed with Trump’s policies.

General Hejazi reminded the US leaders that the Iranian military forces are fully prepared and monitor hostile moves vigilantly.

A few days ago, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned of the Zionist regime’s plot to invent an excuse for a war by hitting Americans in Iraq.

“New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans—putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli,” Zarif said in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday.

The top Iranian diplomat also cautioned US President Donald Trump to “be careful of a trap”, adding, “Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs.”

Iranian military commanders have time and again underlined that the Islamic Republic does not seek war with the US, yet stands ready to defend its interests in the region.
Related Stories
IRGC General: Assault on Iran to Cost Aggressors Dearly
Islam Times - The Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned the enemies of the heavy costs they would have to pay in case of any military action against Iran....
Comment


Featured Stories
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
5 January 2021
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
5 January 2021
Hillary Clinton:
Hillary Clinton: 'What We're Seeing Right Now Is A President with Nothing Left to Lose''
5 January 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
4 January 2021
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
3 January 2021
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
3 January 2021
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
3 January 2021
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
3 January 2021
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
2 January 2021
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
2 January 2021
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
2 January 2021
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at 'New Crossroads'
2 January 2021