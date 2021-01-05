Zionists, Saudis Trying to Entangle US in Crisis: IRGC General

Islam Times - The deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force warned of the Israeli and Saudi attempts to incite tensions and crisis in the region by forcing the outgoing US president to make decisions with irreversible consequences.

In remarks at a Tuesday conference in Tehran, Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi said Iran has information that the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia are attempting to create crisis and tension in the last days of US President Donald Trump’s tenure.While Trump is currently concerned about the result of the presidential election, the US Army is unlikely to obey him if he decides to make a wrong move and create tension, the general added.He noted that the Israeli and Saudi regimes seek to entangle Trump in a regional crisis to take revenge on Iran and push the next US president towards an irreversible path, so that Biden would have to proceed with Trump’s policies.General Hejazi reminded the US leaders that the Iranian military forces are fully prepared and monitor hostile moves vigilantly.A few days ago, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned of the Zionist regime’s plot to invent an excuse for a war by hitting Americans in Iraq.“New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans—putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli,” Zarif said in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday.The top Iranian diplomat also cautioned US President Donald Trump to “be careful of a trap”, adding, “Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs.”Iranian military commanders have time and again underlined that the Islamic Republic does not seek war with the US, yet stands ready to defend its interests in the region.