China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing

Islam Times - China dismissed US accusations of undermining international rule of law, calling on Washington to stop manufacturing fake information about Beijing and return to rationality and reason.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a tweet from the US Department of State that claimed Beijing's actions "upend global institutions to serve its own ambitions," presstv reported.Hua said on Monday that "telling a lie a thousand times does not make it true"."In fact, it is the US that has been pulling out of multilateral treaties, breaking promises, and playing at will with sanctions and threats to other parties," Hua said.The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of more than 10 international treaties, covering areas such as climate change, arms control, and non-proliferation, she said.She also criticized the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) at a critical moment when the international community is united in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.Back in July, Trump announced the US's withdrawal from the Geneva-based body, accusing the WHO of becoming a "puppet" of China during the COVID-19 pandemic.The move came after more than 70 years of US membership in the WHO."The facts have repeatedly proven that the United States is the biggest destabilizing factor threatening global and regional peace and security," Hua added.The Chinese spokeswoman also suggested that a survey be conducted in China to see if the Chinese citizens considered such claims as true.According to polls in ten countries, including Germany, Japan, and Korea, some 50 percent of respondents believe that Washington poses a major threat to their national security."It is hoped that the United States will stop deceiving itself, stop manufacturing fake information, and return to rationality and reason as soon as possible," Hua said.The Trump administration has pursued an aggressive foreign policy in regard to China, fighting Beijing on multiple fronts over the past four years.Washington has imposed sanctions on dozens of Chinese companies, including technology firms, over allegations of having military links with Beijing.