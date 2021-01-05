0
Tuesday 5 January 2021 - 12:29

Hillary Clinton: 'What We're Seeing Right Now Is A President with Nothing Left to Lose''

Hillary Clinton:
"Georgia voters, along with a clear majority of Americans, chose Joe Biden to be their president. Trump can’t change that, no matter how many oaths he breaks,” Clinton wrote, The Hill reported.

In a later tweet, Clinton added, "What we’re seeing right now is a president with nothing left to lose and only one goal—to distract people from the fact that he lost."

Clinton appeared to be responding to a recorded phone call published Sunday by The Washington Post in which Trump repeatedly asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the more than 11,000 votes necessary to overturn the results of the election in his state. 

Multiple lawmakers and former and current US officials have called for an investigation into Trump's actions, with some calling them impeachable. 

Trump has refused to concede after losing the November 3 vote to Biden.

Clinton also took the opportunity to urge Georgians to vote for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock in Tuesday's Senate runoff elections.

"Trump’s desperate call to your secretary of state underlines how much your vote mattered in November—and how much your voice matters in tomorrow’s Senate runoffs," she wrote.
