0
Tuesday 5 January 2021 - 14:30

Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM

Story Code : 908300
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Beirut-based al-Mayadeen TV quoted Hebrew media as citing Barak saying: "The Iranians are ahead of us in missile production and uranium enrichment."

This is while current Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu baselessly claimed that Iran's resumption of 20% uranium enrichment is aimed at developing nuclear weapons.

As announced on Monday, Iran has started the process of producing uranium with 20% enrichment at the Fordow facility.

Iranian government Spokesman Ali Rabiei pointed to the Islamic Republic’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started “hours ago” following Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.

Iran’s parliament approved a bill in December aimed at the lifting of sanctions after the failure of nuclear deal’s European parties to fulfil commitments and in wake of the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
Related Stories
Lebanese Judge Presses Charges against Diab, 3 Ex-Ministers over Beirut Port Blast
Islam Times - Lebanese Judicial investigator in the Beirut port explosion, Judge Fadi Sawan, pressed charges against Caretaker Prime Minister, Hassan ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
5 January 2021
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
5 January 2021
Hillary Clinton:
Hillary Clinton: 'What We're Seeing Right Now Is A President with Nothing Left to Lose''
5 January 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
4 January 2021
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
3 January 2021
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
3 January 2021
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
3 January 2021
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
3 January 2021
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
2 January 2021
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
2 January 2021
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
2 January 2021
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at 'New Crossroads'
2 January 2021