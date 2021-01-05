Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM

Islam Times - Acknowledging the Islamic Republic’s capabilities, former Zionist Prime Minister Ehud Barak said that Iran is ahead of the ‘Israeli’ entity in producing missiles and enriching uranium.

Beirut-based al-Mayadeen TV quoted Hebrew media as citing Barak saying: "The Iranians are ahead of us in missile production and uranium enrichment."This is while current Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu baselessly claimed that Iran's resumption of 20% uranium enrichment is aimed at developing nuclear weapons.As announced on Monday, Iran has started the process of producing uranium with 20% enrichment at the Fordow facility.Iranian government Spokesman Ali Rabiei pointed to the Islamic Republic’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started “hours ago” following Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.Iran’s parliament approved a bill in December aimed at the lifting of sanctions after the failure of nuclear deal’s European parties to fulfil commitments and in wake of the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.