0
Wednesday 6 January 2021 - 04:12

Iranian Government Spokesman Rules Out Possibility of a War in the Region

Story Code : 908393
Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, Rabiee said the US administration, whose psychological warfare against Iran has failed, is making a last-ditch attempt to keep the specter of war on Iran and complicate the situation.

He said such controversies do not change the fact that the language of threat, sanctions and blackmailing has ended in failure.

Iran has sent clear messages to all warmongering sides, warning them to take the Islamic Republic’s determination and capabilities to defend its national interests seriously and be mindful of the consequences of any adventurous action, Rabiee added.

“I believe it is unlikely that a new war will begin in the region, and I emphasize that any adventurism will be confronted decisively, as we will protect our country’s national interests and security.”

Iran has made it clear for the US that Tehran will not start any war directly or indirectly, but it will forcefully safeguard its interests if Washington makes a blatant mistake, the spokesman warned.

Iranian military commanders have time and again underlined that the Islamic Republic does not seek war with the US, yet stands ready to defend its interests in the region.
