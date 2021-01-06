0
Wednesday 6 January 2021 - 10:20

IRG Quds Force Commander: Decision to Avenge Martyr Soleimani’s Assassination Taken, In Progress to Be Achieved

In a speech marking the first martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Soleimani, which was held in his hometown of Kerman, Brigadier General Ghaani underscored that “the decision to avenge the assassination of martyr Soleimani was taken the moment he was assassinated,” adding that “we are in progress to achieve it.”

He then noted that the criminals will live in fear and concern just like apostate Salman Rushdie, whose blasphemous against Islam book ‘Satanic Verses’ led to late Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Ruhollah Khomeini to issue a fatwa ordering his execution since February 14, 1989.

“We said it time and again that the enemies who committed the crime of assassinating martyr Soleimani will not feel safe at their homes. We won’t let them feel safely,” Ghaani added.

He then hailed martyr Soleimani as “a hero in wisdom, rationalism, worshipping just like he was in military,” underscoring that “we shouldn’t only define the martyr from a military perspective.”

Ghaani then noted that “after the successive defeats the US has been experiencing in Afghanistan and Iraq, it started mobilizing the Takfiri groups, with a Saudi support, to destroy the region.”

General Ghaani further concluded that “the Iraqi people’s response to the religious leadership’s fatwa of deterring the terrorist elements’ risk is one of the most important reflections of the culture of resistance within our Muslim nations,” adding that “those who stand against the front of resistance don’t know its value for Muslims.”

“Martyr Soleimani raised the flag of resistance and steadfastness in light of the Quranic teachings,” Ghaani said.
