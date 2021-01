Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers renewed on Wednesday targeting Palestinian farmers in the besieged southern Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian Maan News Agency, the occupation forces opened their machineguns’ fire on the Palestinian farmers in Rafah and Khan Yunis, in the south of the Strip, forcing them to leave their lands.The occupation forces launch daily attack against the Palestinian lands on the outskirts of the besieged Gaza Strip to prevent them from cultivating them in light of the unjust siege imposed on them.