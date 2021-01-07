Iran Urges IAEA to Address ‘Israeli’ Nuclear Status

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to Vienna-based international organizations urged the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] to address the Zionist entity’s nuclear status.

In a letter to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Kazem Gharibabadi urged the UN nuclear watchdog to draw the attention of all members of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons to the threats posed by the ‘Israeli’ regime as a result of its nuclear weapons and request them to support addressing this issue at the meetings of the Agency's Board of Governors and the General Conference as well as the tenth Review Conference of the NPT.“Since all in the Middle East region, except the ‘Israeli’ regime, are parties to the NPT and have undertaken to accept the Agency's comprehensive Safeguards, development of a clandestine nuclear weapon program by ‘Israel’ poses a continuing serious threat not only to the security and stability of the region and the world, but also to the effectiveness and efficiency of the NPT and the Agency's safeguards regime. Development of nuclear explosive devices of any kind by anybody should raise alarms anywhere,” Gharibabadi wrote in his letter.“It should be rejected promptly and without any prejudices. Needless to say that ‘Israel’ is not also a party to any of other major treaties governing weapons of mass destruction [WMD] non-proliferation,” he added.Referring to NPT Resolution on the Middle East in 1995, Gharibabadi also noted that the Zionist entity’s nuclear capabilities will put regional and international peace and security at risk, writing: “The Review and Extension Conference of the Parties to the NPT which was held in May 1995 adopted a package of decisions in which the Resolution on the Middle East was an integral part of the decision to an indefinite extension of the NPT.”