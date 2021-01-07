Serious Evidences about ‘Israel’s’ Role in Scientist Fakhrizadeh Assassination: Hatami

Islam Times - Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami announced that there is "serious evidence" about the role of the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime in the November 2020 assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Brigadier General Hatami made the remarks in a letter to his counterparts in over 60 world countries about Fakhrizadeh's assassination.Dr. Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city, east to Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.At his letter, General Hatami wrote about scientific and research achievements and initiatives gained and developed by Dr. Fakhrizadeh.He further stressed the need to put aside double-standard behavior towards the fight against state terrorism.Then, he called on global community to take part in the campaign against "this inhuman, illegitimate and felonious move."Referring to the record "direct involvement" of Zionist regime's spy services in assassinating Iranian scientists, Hatami said that there is also serious evidence about the Zionist regime's role in this terror [assassination of Fakhrizadeh].Iran sees silence on this terrorist act as an excuse for its repetition and insecurity in the world, the defense minister underlined.He further announced that Iran preserves right to respond to the assassination.“First to investigate this crime and firmly prosecute its perpetrators and its commanders, second to continue the martyr’s scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active,” Khamenei.ir quoted the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei as speaking about the incident.