0
Thursday 7 January 2021 - 09:21

Four People Die After Protesters Storm Congress to Block Biden’s Win in US Election

Story Code : 908701
Four People Die After Protesters Storm Congress to Block Biden’s Win in US Election
The chaos came after Trump urged his supporters to fight against the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that will confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Shortly after 1 p.m. ET Wednesday hundreds of pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the Capitol, where they tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling the officers "traitors" for doing their jobs. About 90 minutes later, police said demonstrators got into the building and the doors to the House and Senate were being locked.

Shortly after, the House floor was evacuated by police. Vice President Mike Pence was also evacuated from the chamber, he was to perform his role in the counting of electoral votes.

An armed standoff took place at the House front door as of 3 p.m. ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at someone who was trying to breach it. A Trump supporter was also pictured standing at the Senate dais earlier in the afternoon.

A woman, who is yet to be identified, died after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, DC police confirmed to CNN. More information on the shooting was not immediately available and a police spokesperson said additional details will come later. DC Police Chief Robert Contee said three other people died from medical emergencies during the riot.

"One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths. Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday night.

Multiple officers have been injured with at least one transported to the hospital, according to multiple sources cited by CNN.

Smoke grenades were used on the Senate side of the Capitol, as police worked to clear the building of rioters. Windows on the west side of the Senate have been broken, and hundreds of officers were amassing on the first floor of the building.

The Senate floor was cleared of rioters as of 3:30 p.m. ET, and an officer told CNN that they have successfully squeezed them away from the Senate wing of the building and towards the Rotunda, and they are removing them out of the East and West doors of the Capitol.

It was not clear if any of the individuals have been taken into custody.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
9 January 2021
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
9 January 2021
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
9 January 2021
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
8 January 2021
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
8 January 2021
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
8 January 2021
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
8 January 2021
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
7 January 2021
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
7 January 2021
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
7 January 2021
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
7 January 2021
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
6 January 2021