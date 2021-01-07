0
Thursday 7 January 2021 - 10:23

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart ‘Israeli’ Aggression Southern Damascus

Story Code : 908718
The ‘Israeli’ missiles had flown over the Syrian Golan Heights before being shot down by the Syrian air defenses over the capital, Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reported on Wednesday night.

The ‘Israeli’ missile strike was carried out at 11:10 pm local time, according to a military source.

The Syrian air defenses thwarted last Wednesday another Zionist aggression on Damascus amid an upsurge in ‘Israeli’ attacks on the Arab country.

SANA added that the previous ‘Israeli’ assault, which was carried out on the southwestern town of al-Zabadani in the Rif Dimashq governorate, claimed the life of a Syrian soldier and left three others injured.
