0
Thursday 7 January 2021 - 11:16

China Warns US Will Pay ’Heavy Price’ for Interference as Pompeo Threatens Sanctions Over Hong Kong

Story Code : 908724
China Warns US Will Pay ’Heavy Price’ for Interference as Pompeo Threatens Sanctions Over Hong Kong
The ministry's representative, who also condemned Washington's plans to send a UN ambassador to Taiwan, called on the US authorities to immediately halt interference in China's internal affairs, Sputnik reported.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed on Wednesday to impose sanctions on Chinese officials for "undermining Hong Kong's democratic processes" after some 53 pro-democracy activists were detained on charges of subversion and the national security law.

Pompeo referred to the detentions as the "Chinese Communist Party’s contempt for its own people and the rule of law."

In late June, China adopted legislation that bans separatist and terrorist activities in Hong Kong as well as any type of outside meddling. While opponents of the law both in Hong Kong and abroad see it as a violation of freedom, Beijing has emphasized that it aims to punish illegal activities without encroaching on the local population's rights.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
9 January 2021
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
9 January 2021
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
9 January 2021
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
8 January 2021
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
8 January 2021
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
8 January 2021
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
8 January 2021
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
7 January 2021
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
7 January 2021
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
7 January 2021
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
7 January 2021
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
6 January 2021