Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’

Islam Times - Sudan signed the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ with the United States, officially agreeing to normalize relations with the Zionist occupation regime.

Sudan’s Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari signed the document with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Khartoum on Wednesday, according to a statement from the office of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.The signing came just over two months after US President Donald Trump said the ‘Israeli’ entity and Sudan had opened economic ties as a pathway toward normalized ties.He announced the deal in the Oval Office on October 23 while on a conference call with Zionist Premier Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Hamdok and Sudan’s Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.Political parties in Sudan denounced the government’s decision to normalize relations with the occupation entity at the time it was announced. The Popular Congress Party, the second most prominent component of the Forces of Freedom and Change [FFC] political coalition, said the people were not obligated to accept the accord.Angry protesters took to the streets to condemn the normalization with the Zionist entity.As part of the agreement, Sudan was removed from a US government list of countries allegedly promoting terrorism after Khartoum paid Washington $335 million in ransom.Also on Wednesday, Sudan’s Acting Finance Minister Hiba Ahmed and Mnuchin “signed a memorandum of understanding in Khartoum to provide a same-day bridge financing facility to clear Sudan’s arrears to the World Bank,” her office said in a statement.Sudan became the third of four Arab countries to agree to sign on to the US-brokered normalization accords, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and before Morocco.Palestinians have condemned the deals with the Tel Aviv regime as a treacherous "stab in the back" of their cause against the ‘Israeli’ occupation.In October, angry Sudanese protesters took to the streets to condemn the shameful measure.