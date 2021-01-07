0
Thursday 7 January 2021 - 12:20

Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump

Story Code : 908736
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
The special judge of Al-Rusafa Investigation Court, who is in charge of case of the assassination of martyrs Soleimani and al-Muhandis on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump under Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code, National Iraqi News Agency reported.

The judge ordered the arrest of Donald Trump after completing the statements of real plaintiffs from family members of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and completing the initial investigation. The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement added, “Investigations will continue to identify other perpetrators of this crime."

Martyrs Soleimani and al-Muhandis were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the week, Iran announced that it has asked Interpol to issue a ‘red notice’ against the outgoing US President.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
9 January 2021
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
9 January 2021
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
9 January 2021
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
8 January 2021
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
8 January 2021
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
8 January 2021
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
8 January 2021
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
7 January 2021
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
7 January 2021
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
7 January 2021
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
7 January 2021
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
6 January 2021