More Than 1000 Active COVID-19 Cases Among ‘Israeli’ Soldiers

Islam Times - The number of active coronavirus cases among Zionist occupation soldiers reached 1,004 on Thursday, according to data released by the ‘Israel’ Occupation Forces [IOF].

This is the highest morbidity figure in the Zionist army since October 15, 2020, when there were 1,101 active cases of coronavirus among the occupation soldiers.The IOF added that 10,450 Zionist soldiers are in quarantine, and 23,280 others have so far been vaccinated against the virus.On Tuesday, the Zionist military announced the cancellation of soldiers' leaves as part of an effort to stem the recent sharp rise in infections.It instructed soldiers returning to their bases after vacations to prepare for a long stay of one month at their bases.