Thursday 7 January 2021 - 14:19

US Congress Certifies Biden Election Victory

Vice President Mike Pence declared that House of Representatives and Senate had confirmed the Electoral College result.

The formal tally of Electoral College results counts the total 538 electoral votes, out of which Biden won 306 and Trump 232.

Biden is now cleared to be sworn in as president on January 20.

The certification is normally a quick formality, and is the final step in confirming a president’s election under the US Constitution.

But proceedings had been disrupted Wednesday afternoon by a mob of outgoing President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the US Capitol.

The votes are contained in two mahogany boxes, which were whisked out of the rotunda before the pro-Trump mob had the chance to damage or destroy them.
