0
Thursday 7 January 2021 - 14:27

Range of Iran’s Suicide Drones Extended to 4,000 km

Story Code : 908750
Range of Iran’s Suicide Drones Extended to 4,000 km
The spokesperson for an ongoing drone war game staged by the Iranian Army said on Wednesday that the homegrown military suicide drones can conduct nonstop sorties to hit targets at a range of 4,000 km.

Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi said the Army’s long-range suicide drones took off from the southern costs of Makran on Wednesday and hit targets at the war game zone in the Semnan province after traveling 1,400 km.

The Army units have also flown various tactical combat quadcopters equipped with small bombs, small pilotless aircraft for reconnaissance operations, and the Pelican VTOL drones on board naval vessels in the southern waters.

During the exercise, the Army has for the first time utilized Arash suicide and anti-radar drone with a portable launcher.

Various unmanned aircraft are taking part in the drill in Iran’s northern province of Semnan for different operations including aerial interception, launch of air-to-air missiles, detonation of ground targets with bombs and missiles with pinpoint accuracy, and suicide strikes.
Related Stories
Russian nuclear missile hits mock target 6,000 km away
Islam Times - The Russian military has successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) ahead of a major military drill slated to begin in a few days.
Comment


Featured Stories
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
7 January 2021
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
7 January 2021
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
7 January 2021
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
6 January 2021
Iraq Starts Legal Proceedings to Sue US for Uranium Bombings
Iraq Starts Legal Proceedings to Sue US for Uranium Bombings
6 January 2021
Amnesty Calls on ‘Israel’ to Give Palestinians COVID-19 Vaccine
Amnesty Calls on ‘Israel’ to Give Palestinians COVID-19 Vaccine
6 January 2021
US Moves 60 ISIL Forces to Base on Syrian-Jordanian Border
US Moves 60 ISIL Forces to Base on Syrian-Jordanian Border
6 January 2021
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
5 January 2021
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
5 January 2021
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
5 January 2021
Hillary Clinton:
Hillary Clinton: 'What We're Seeing Right Now Is A President with Nothing Left to Lose''
5 January 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
4 January 2021