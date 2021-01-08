0
Friday 8 January 2021 - 06:21

Tehran Concerned about 'Unchecked' Nuclear Power of Trump

Story Code : 908824
Tehran Concerned about
In a tweet on Thu., Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “A rogue president who sought vengeance against his OWN people has been doing much worse to our people—and others—in the past 4 years.”

“What's disturbing is that the same man has the UNCHECKED authority to start a nuclear war; a security concern for the entire international community,” he reiterated.

Earlier in the day, Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Many senators and representatives have blamed Trump for inciting violence after the election and particularly in last night's incidents. 

Comment


Featured Stories
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
7 January 2021
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
7 January 2021
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
7 January 2021
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
6 January 2021
Iraq Starts Legal Proceedings to Sue US for Uranium Bombings
Iraq Starts Legal Proceedings to Sue US for Uranium Bombings
6 January 2021
Amnesty Calls on ‘Israel’ to Give Palestinians COVID-19 Vaccine
Amnesty Calls on ‘Israel’ to Give Palestinians COVID-19 Vaccine
6 January 2021
US Moves 60 ISIL Forces to Base on Syrian-Jordanian Border
US Moves 60 ISIL Forces to Base on Syrian-Jordanian Border
6 January 2021
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
5 January 2021
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
5 January 2021
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
5 January 2021
Hillary Clinton:
Hillary Clinton: 'What We're Seeing Right Now Is A President with Nothing Left to Lose''
5 January 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
4 January 2021