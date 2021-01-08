0
Friday 8 January 2021

China Compares US Capitol Riots with Hong Kong Protests

"We believe that the people of the United States want stability and peace, and hope they can soon enjoy security and stability, especially amid the grim situation brought about by the pandemic," Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily press briefing, Xinhua reported.

Responding to a query on some Chinese netizens mocking the riots as "beautiful sight", a term once used by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to refer to the violent protests in Hong Kong in 2019, Hua stated Chinese people have the right and freedom to express their opinions and make comments online.

While US mainstream media denounced the protesters at the US Capitol as "mobs", they had called the violent protesters in Hong Kong as "democratic heroes", saying that the US people were standing with them, Hua noted.

"The stark contrast in the reactions and choice of words are thought-provoking and worthy of our reflection," she added.

Hua also urged the United States to take necessary measures to guarantee the safety of journalists, as multiple news outlets were attacked by demonstrators outside the Capitol Hill, according to a statement by China Media Group.

Four people died as supporters of Trump violently occupied the Capitol, according to police of Washington, D.C.

 
