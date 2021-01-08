0
Friday 8 January 2021 - 11:18

Maduro Signs Decree on Venezuela’s New Maritime Territory

Story Code : 908887
Maduro Signs Decree on Venezuela’s New Maritime Territory
"I signed a decree on the creation of the Venezuelan Atlantic facade territory. It is approved, please proceed with implementation. For Venezuela and Essequibo!" Maduro said during a meeting with the State Council and the National Defense Council.

In December, Caracas condemned the decision of the International Court of Justice [ICJ], which recognized its right to resolve the Essequibo dispute. Maduro’s Thursday meeting with state councils was focused on possible response measures.

The territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana dates back to the 19th century. In 1966, both countries signed the Geneva Agreement seeking a peaceful solution to the dispute, but in 2018 Guyana filed a lawsuit with the ICJ, in which it asks the court to legally uphold the 1899 arbitral decision, which gives the country absolute control over the territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
8 January 2021
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
8 January 2021
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
8 January 2021
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
7 January 2021
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
7 January 2021
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
7 January 2021
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
7 January 2021
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
6 January 2021
Iraq Starts Legal Proceedings to Sue US for Uranium Bombings
Iraq Starts Legal Proceedings to Sue US for Uranium Bombings
6 January 2021
Amnesty Calls on ‘Israel’ to Give Palestinians COVID-19 Vaccine
Amnesty Calls on ‘Israel’ to Give Palestinians COVID-19 Vaccine
6 January 2021
US Moves 60 ISIL Forces to Base on Syrian-Jordanian Border
US Moves 60 ISIL Forces to Base on Syrian-Jordanian Border
6 January 2021
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
5 January 2021