‘Israeli’ Occupation Shuts Ibrahimi Mosque in Front of Worshippers For 10 Days

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities shut down the archaeological Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of al-Khalil, south of the occupied West Bank for 10 days under the pretext of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to mosque’s director, Hefzi Abu Sneineh, the Zionist order will ban the entry of worshippers and visitors to the holy site for ten days under the pretext of the coronavirus restrictions.The occupation entity’s pretext was baseless since all worshippers and visitors have been following up the health and safety protocols of wearing face-masks and social distancing, Abu Sneineh added.Meanwhile, Mahmoud al-Habbash, advisor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on religious affairs and Islamic relations, described the ‘Israeli’ lockdown of the holy site as an inclusive war crime, saying that banning worshippers’ access to the site could fuel the sentiments of Muslims around the world.He added that the ‘Israeli’ decision was also an interference into the powers of the Palestinian Endowments Department, which is in charge of holy sites in Palestine, as well as a breach of the UNESCO's decision which considers the Ibrahimi Mosque as a pure Islamic site.In the meantime, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs described the ‘Israeli’ move as a breach of the Palestinian sovereignty over the holy site that is aimed at transferring sovereignty there to the Zionist occupation authorities.Husam Abul-Rob, Undersecretary of the Ministry, said the Ministry views the Zionist decision with suspicion since it comes in the aftermath of a series of ‘Israeli’ violations against holy sites in Palestine, the latest of which was allowing ‘Israeli’ fanatics escorted by army to perform a provocative tour of the Nabi Musa Mosque at al-Quds-Ariha road.