0
Friday 8 January 2021 - 11:26

‘Israeli’ Occupation Shuts Ibrahimi Mosque in Front of Worshippers For 10 Days

Story Code : 908892
‘Israeli’ Occupation Shuts Ibrahimi Mosque in Front of Worshippers For 10 Days
According to mosque’s director, Hefzi Abu Sneineh, the Zionist order will ban the entry of worshippers and visitors to the holy site for ten days under the pretext of the coronavirus restrictions.

The occupation entity’s pretext was baseless since all worshippers and visitors have been following up the health and safety protocols of wearing face-masks and social distancing, Abu Sneineh added.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud al-Habbash, advisor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on religious affairs and Islamic relations, described the ‘Israeli’ lockdown of the holy site as an inclusive war crime, saying that banning worshippers’ access to the site could fuel the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

He added that the ‘Israeli’ decision was also an interference into the powers of the Palestinian Endowments Department, which is in charge of holy sites in Palestine, as well as a breach of the UNESCO's decision which considers the Ibrahimi Mosque as a pure Islamic site.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs described the ‘Israeli’ move as a breach of the Palestinian sovereignty over the holy site that is aimed at transferring sovereignty there to the Zionist occupation authorities.

Husam Abul-Rob, Undersecretary of the Ministry, said the Ministry views the Zionist decision with suspicion since it comes in the aftermath of a series of ‘Israeli’ violations against holy sites in Palestine, the latest of which was allowing ‘Israeli’ fanatics escorted by army to perform a provocative tour of the Nabi Musa Mosque at al-Quds-Ariha road.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
8 January 2021
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
8 January 2021
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
8 January 2021
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
7 January 2021
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
7 January 2021
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
7 January 2021
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
7 January 2021
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
6 January 2021
Iraq Starts Legal Proceedings to Sue US for Uranium Bombings
Iraq Starts Legal Proceedings to Sue US for Uranium Bombings
6 January 2021
Amnesty Calls on ‘Israel’ to Give Palestinians COVID-19 Vaccine
Amnesty Calls on ‘Israel’ to Give Palestinians COVID-19 Vaccine
6 January 2021
US Moves 60 ISIL Forces to Base on Syrian-Jordanian Border
US Moves 60 ISIL Forces to Base on Syrian-Jordanian Border
6 January 2021
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
5 January 2021