Islam Times - Head of the Hashd Shaabi Committee, Faleh Al-Fayyadh, stressed that the real independence of Iraq is sustained by expelling the US forces from the country, adding that this would be the response to the assassination of the two martyrs General Qassem Suleimani, the Commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq’s PMF (Popular Mobilization Forces).

Al-Fayyadh pointed out the one year after the assassination of the two martyrs, the whole world is witnessing the end of the criminal who committed it.On the other hand, Al-Fayyadh confirmed that the conspiracies aimed at isolating the Hashad Shaabi are over, reiterating that it will preserve Iraq’s identity.On January 3, 2020, a US drone attack claimed the two martyrs Suleimani and Al-Muhandis after targeting their convoy near Baghdad airport.