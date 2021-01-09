Erdogan Says Gulf Rapprochement ‘Very Beneficial’ for Region

Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday hailed a breakthrough between Gulf Arab states and Qatar earlier this week, saying the move to restore ties and lift restrictions was “very beneficial” for the region.

Turkey has a military base in Qatar has and supported its ally since Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states cut ties with Doha in mid-2017.The breakthrough was on Tuesday, when Al-Ula Accord was signed at the 41st annual gathering of the GCC ending the three-year rift between Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt.“Lifting this embargo is very appropriate, especially for the Gulf. It has been very beneficial,” Erdogan told reporters.“We hope that our position in the Gulf cooperation will be re-established. This will make the Gulf cooperation stronger”.