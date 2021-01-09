0
Saturday 9 January 2021 - 09:01

UN Rights Office Says Trump Should Disavow 'Very Dangerous' Language

Story Code : 909102
UN Rights Office Says Trump Should Disavow
"We are deeply troubled by the incitement to violence and hatred by political leaders and we are calling on the President of the United States and other political leaders to disavow, openly disavow, false and dangerous narratives that are being spread...," UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in response to a question about Trump's personal responsibility for events at the Capitol.

"This kind of inciteful language can be very dangerous," she told an online briefing, Reuters reported.

Her comments follows UN human rights boss Michelle Bachelet's call late on Thursday for a thorough investigation into the events in Washington which left five people dead.

Shamdasani also expressed concern about the display of symbols of "white supremacy" outside the Capitol such as the Confederate flag, anti-Semitic symbols and a noose.

"We condemn this display of overtly racist symbols."
Related Stories
US school punished indigenous girl for speaking her own language
Islam Times - The mother of a 12-year-old Native American girl reprimanded by a teacher at a Catholic school in Wisconsin for speaking in her native ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
9 January 2021
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
9 January 2021
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
9 January 2021
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
8 January 2021
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
8 January 2021
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
8 January 2021
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
8 January 2021
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
7 January 2021
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
7 January 2021
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
7 January 2021
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
7 January 2021
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
6 January 2021