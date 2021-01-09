0
Saturday 9 January 2021 - 11:46

US Sanctions Iraqi Hashd al-Shaabi Leader

Story Code : 909137
US Sanctions Iraqi Hashd al-Shaabi Leader
In an official statement, the Department of the Treasury said that al-Fayyadh was designated claiming that he had connections to “serious human right abuses.”

The department also claimed that al-Fayyadh was a part of a PMU-led crisis cell that worked in October of 2019 to suppress protests in Iraq with the direct support of the Qods Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

This is while Fayyadh had previously highlighted the role of the counter-terrorism force in defending the Arab country against the ISIL Takfiri terror outfit, stressing that it will never give in to the US.

The commander had also vowed to continue the path of top anti-terror commanders, Lt. General Ghasem Soleimani and PMU Second-in-Command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated by the US terrorists in January 2020.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
9 January 2021
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
9 January 2021
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
9 January 2021
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
8 January 2021
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
8 January 2021
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
8 January 2021
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
8 January 2021
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
7 January 2021
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
Rouhani: Recent Events in US Showed Western Democracy Failure
7 January 2021
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
Iraqi Judiciary Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump
7 January 2021
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
Sudan Signs Deal with US to Officially Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
7 January 2021
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
6 January 2021