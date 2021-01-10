0
Sunday 10 January 2021 - 08:06

Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions on PMU Leader

Story Code : 909266
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions on PMU Leader
Hezbollah issued the following statement:

After the US assassinated the deputy of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in a heinous crime, it is of no surprise that the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the head of the PMU, Mr. Faleh Al-Fayyad, which are added to the series of continued crimes against Iraq and its people.

The rash allegations used by the Treasury to justify the sanctions arouse ridicule and mockery in the aftermath of the scandal related to the killing and the wounding of dozens of American protesters days ago in front of the US Capitol.

Hezbollah condemns and denounces this US move against Mr. Faleh Al-Fayyad and what he represents. We consider it a medal of honor to be added to his long history of jihadism in the face of terrorism and the Takfiris.

We are fully aware that the main reason for imposing these sanctions is his firm stance on the US occupation and its illegal deployment on Iraqi soil, in addition to the role of the PMU itself in facing Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] and its terrorist project; henceforth dropping all the justifications and excuses used by the US administration to keep its occupation forces in Iraq which is an act rejected by the majority of the resilient, patient and honorable Iraqi people.
