Sunday 10 January 2021 - 08:13

Syrian Child Killed in US Shelling

According to Syria’s official news agency SANA, the US occupation forces deployed in the northern countryside of Deir Ez-Zur killed the child by targeting al-Azba village with mortar shells.

The Saturday attack came shortly after several mortar shells hit the military base occupied by US forces in Deir Ez-Zur.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday that the projectiles landed on the US base at al-Omar oil field in eastern countryside of the province on Thursday evening. There was some material damage but no casualties.

The report added that the US forces and allied militants from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a manhunt later on to arrest those responsible for the assault.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the attack on the occupied base, which comes as a wave of anti-US protests sweeps across northern and eastern Syria.

On Thursday, dozens of people in the same Syrian province staged a demonstration in protest at the deployment of US-sponsored and Kurdish-led SDF militants and their arbitrary practices.

SANA, citing local sources, reported that residents of Abu Hamam town in the Abu Kamal district blocked the main roads with burning tires, demanding the immediate release of all abducted locals and people from various areas of the Jazira region in the neighboring Hasakah province.

Security conditions are reportedly deteriorating in the areas controlled by the SDF in Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zur provinces amid ongoing raids and arrests of civilians by the US-sponsored militants.

Locals argue that the SDF’s constant raids and arrest campaigns have generated a state of frustration and instability, severely affecting their businesses and livelihoods.
