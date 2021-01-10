0
Protesters Renew Anti-Netanyahu Rallies

The demonstrators renewed their weekly protests against Netanyahu, demanding his resignation amid corruption charges against him and his mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis.

The protest came in the midst of the third lockdown as the occupied Palestine moves forward with a vaccination campaign.

Netanyahu's trial was scheduled to resume this week but has been postponed indefinitely due to stricter COVID-19 restrictions.

The Israeli prime minister has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three cases.
