0
Sunday 10 January 2021 - 11:49

Kim Says N. Korea to Focus on Bringing US 'to their Knees'

Story Code : 909315
Kim Says N. Korea to Focus on Bringing US
The country's state media (KCNA) reported Saturday that Kim made the remarks while he addressed the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, according to NBC News.

“Our external political activities must focus on our arch-enemy and the fundamental obstacle to our revolutionary development, the United States," Kim said, according to NBC.  “The effort will focus on overpowering and bringing them to their knees," he added.

Kim noted that regardless of who is in the White House, “the true nature of the US and its fundamental policies towards North Korea never change.”

Kim reportedly listed multiple weapons systems under development, The Associated Press reported, citing KNCA, such as multi-warhead missiles, underwater-launched nuclear missiles and solid-fueled long-range missiles. 

The comments come as President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on Jan. 20. Biden has pledged to take a strong stand against Kim.
Related Stories
Beautiful US weapons failed to bring Yemenis to their knees: Zarif
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that Saudi Arabia has not been able to bring the people of Yemen to their knees ...
Comment


Featured Stories
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
Kim Says N. Korea to Focus on Bringing US
Kim Says N. Korea to Focus on Bringing US 'to their Knees'
10 January 2021
Afghan Public Protection Force Spox Killed in Kabul IED Blast
Afghan Public Protection Force Spox Killed in Kabul IED Blast
10 January 2021
Foreign Ministry Spox: US Sanctions against PMU Chief ‘Insult to Iraq’
Foreign Ministry Spox: US Sanctions against PMU Chief ‘Insult to Iraq’
10 January 2021
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
9 January 2021
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
9 January 2021
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
9 January 2021
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
9 January 2021
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
8 January 2021
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
8 January 2021
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
8 January 2021
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
8 January 2021
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
7 January 2021