Sunday 10 January 2021 - 22:05

Iran in Full Control of Persian Gulf: IRGC Navy commander

Story Code : 909382
“Today, we have full control over the Persian Gulf and dominate the entire waters. The permanent presence of the Basij force has provided us with adequate manpower to have complete control of the region. At the same time, we monitor all developments using electronic and electro-optic systems,” Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks in a televised interview released on Sunday.

“The Persian Gulf is full security,” he said, stressing that only extraregional powers coming from far away to the Persian Gulf would potentially intend to cause insecurity there.

The top commander emphasized that Iran’s Navy monitors all hostile foreign forces upon their entry into the Strait of Hormuz and enforces the bandwidth control code, adding, “They never enter our [territorial] waters and are constantly monitored until they get out [of the Persian Gulf].”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the IRGC Navy commander added that deterrence in the face of hostile forces cannot be achieved through mere political means, but it can only be achieved “if your power exceeds that of your enemy.”

“This [superior military power] will cause your enemy to step back. So, don’t think that we can make the enemy withdraw through mere political means,” Tangsiri emphasized.

He said every time that the Iranian naval forces get prepared to stage military drills, the enemy sees their operational and missile power, and this acts as a deterrent factor in the face of the enemy.

Commenting on acts of provocation by hostile forces in the Persian Gulf, he said the Americans’ Persian Gulf strategy has failed, adding, “We have barred the enemy from implementing its strategy and this is why the Persian Gulf is secure.”

“The US must leave the Persian Gulf region and has no option but to withdraw from the region. Americans cannot extend their stay for a long time, because the Persian Gulf belongs to Iran and the southern countries of the Persian Gulf and is a home to us and Muslim countries on the southern rim of the Persian Gulf.”
