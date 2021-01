Islam Times - Israeli warplanes and surveillance drones on Sunday staged heavy overflights in Lebanon’s airspace, including over Beirut and its suburbs, in the latest of violation of Lebanese sovereignty and UN Security Council resolutions.

Israeli warplanes overflew Beirut, Sidon and Keserwan at low altitude. Israeli jets also violated Lebanon’s airspace at low altitude over the southern regions of Tyre and Bint Jbeil.The Zionist entity has intensified its overflights in Lebanon’s airspace in recent weeks and it regularly bombs targets in neighboring Syria, sometimes from Lebanese skies.