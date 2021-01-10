0
Sunday 10 January 2021 - 22:56

Pakistan Dismisses US Interference in its Legal Affairs

The Islamabad government responded to a request from the US State Department for a transparent trial of those accused in connection with the November 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, Pakistan.

In a statement, Pakistan's foreign ministry said: "The country's Judiciary system is independent and all investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions are carried out in accordance with the Pakistani legal system without any direct or indirect interference."

The statement also referred to what Pakistan described as India's sabotage in the case of the Mumbai attack and the lack of cooperation in accessing to witnesses.

Addressing the United States, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry stressed that Islamabad is committed to its international responsibilities and Washington should ask India to get answers regarding financing terrorism and supporting these elements.

The State Department welcomed the trial of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakvi, one of the founders of the Lashkar-e-Taiba illegal group, the main perpetrator in the Mumbai terrorist attack in India, and called on Pakistan to prosecute other crimes committed by this person beyond terrorist financing.

The United States and India have accused the Dawa group ( s subdivision of Lashkar-e-Taiba) of plotting to assassinate Mumbai in November 2008.

In the attacks of November 26, 2008, in the city of Mumbai, gunmen opened fire and bombed several critical points in the city, including shopping malls, railway stations and large hotels. The operation killed 160 people, including several foreign nationals as well as Americans.
