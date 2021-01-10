0
Sunday 10 January 2021 - 23:01

Only Iran Stood beside Iraqi Nation in Fight against Daesh: Politician

Story Code : 909389
Only Iran Stood beside Iraqi Nation in Fight against Daesh: Politician
Hadi al-Ameri, the head of Fatah (Conquest) Alliance at the Iraqi parliament, made his remarks during a ceremony on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis in the holy city of Najaf on Saturday.

Ameri stressed that in the difficult situation in Iraq, it was only the Islamic Republic of Iran and the great Iranian commander General Soleimani who stood with Iraq against Daesh.

"We thank Martyr Soleimani for his role in supporting the Iraqi nation in difficulties and hardships," he said.

Referring to a June 2014 fatwa issued by Iraq's most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who called on all Iraqi citizens to take arms and defend their homeland against Daesh, Ameri said, “The Daesh sedition had international backing, but the fatwa (religious decree) issued by the Iraqi religious authority thwarted and defeated it.”

Ameri also stressed that Iraq’s stability only relies on the withdrawal of foreign forces.

"Our first demand is the pullout of American troops and the handover of Iraq’s affairs to the Iraqis, because they are able to provide security and build their country by themselves."

Two days after Washington’s assassination of General Soleimani and Muhandis, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country.

Amiei emphasized that the parliamentary resolution as well as the million-strong rallies, which were held in commemoration of the anti-terror commanders across Iraq, served as a referendum underlining the need for foreign forces’ withdrawal.
Related Stories
MEK’s Money Sure Can’t Buy Love But It Can Buy A Lot Of Politicians
Islam Times - Iran’s radical Marxist cult Mohajedeen e Khalq, better known by its acronym MEK, is somewhat ...
Comment


Featured Stories
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
Kim Says N. Korea to Focus on Bringing US
Kim Says N. Korea to Focus on Bringing US 'to their Knees'
10 January 2021
Afghan Public Protection Force Spox Killed in Kabul IED Blast
Afghan Public Protection Force Spox Killed in Kabul IED Blast
10 January 2021
Foreign Ministry Spox: US Sanctions against PMU Chief ‘Insult to Iraq’
Foreign Ministry Spox: US Sanctions against PMU Chief ‘Insult to Iraq’
10 January 2021
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
9 January 2021
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Trump Not To Attend Biden’s Inauguration
9 January 2021
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
Damascus Reveals Complete Coordination Between ‘Israeli’ and Takfiri Terrorism
9 January 2021
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
Capitol Attack Reveals Falsity of American Democracy: Sayyed Nasrallah
9 January 2021
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
Imam Khamenei: US Interests Are Based on Destabilizing Stability, Security of Region
8 January 2021
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
Trump’s Violence in Congress May Be Recurred by Netanyahu in Knesset: Israeli Analysts
8 January 2021
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
Yemeni Politician: Saudi Arabia, UAE Aiming to Divide Yemen
8 January 2021
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
Qatar Says Deal with Saudis Not to Change Ties with Iran, Turkey
8 January 2021
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
Amnesty International: Trump Incites American People to Use Violence, Intimidation
7 January 2021