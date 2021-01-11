0
Monday 11 January 2021 - 11:00

If Sanctions Continue, JCPOA Survival Won't Benefit Iran

In an interview with Iran Press Agency, Shahriar Heydari asked whether there was a will to lift sanctions against Iran.

He stated that with Donald Trump coming to power, the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the sanctions against Iran were not only not lifted, but even increased.

He noted that the US withdrawal was a violation of the agreement, adding this approach would be welcomed if the Biden administration returns to the agreement with a new approach aimed at fulfilling US commitments.

The law "Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions" has been approved by the Islamic Consultative Assembly, aiming at encouraging the parties to fulfill their obligations under the Iran nuclear deal, Heydari pointed.
