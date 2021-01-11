Iran Blasts West’s Meddlesome Remarks on South Korean Oil Tanker

Islam Times - Iran lambasted the American and French governments’ interventionists statements in the issue of the South Korean oil tanker, stressing that the ship has been seized due to environmental pollution.

"I call on France to respect international law,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, emphasizing, “The [South] Korean ship was seized because of polluting the marine environment in the Persian Gulf with a previous warning and a court order.”He made it clear that the seizure of the ship was a technical matter, adding, "Those who seek to politicize the issue are moving in the wrong direction."In relevant remarks last week, Saeed Khatibzadeh criticized Seoul’s recent reaction to the seizure of its oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, stressing that the tanker has been seized for technical issues and that his country, like all other countries, is very sensitive to safeguarding the sea environment against pollution.On Monday December 4, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that it had stopped a South Korean-flagged ship for environmental pollution in the Persian Gulf, adding that the ship has been taken to a port in Southern Iran.“The South Korean tanker was stopped in the waters of the Persian Gulf environmental pollution and after neglecting warnings,” the IRGC Navy said, noting that the tanker has been taken to Iran's port of Bandar Abbas for further action."The tanker, HANKUK CHEMI, carrying 7,200 tons of oil chemicals had been violating environmental protocols repeatedly since it set off from the Saudi Al-Jobail port," it added, and said the case with the tanker will be referred to the Iranian judiciary now.In relevant remarks on Tuesday, an official with the Ports and Marine Organization of Iran said that a South Korean tanker, which was impounded in the Persian Gulf waters on Monday, must be held accountable for environmental damage it has inflicted on the Persian Gulf.“The Korean ship [Hankuk Chemi] has been seized for repeated violations of environmental laws, and it must pay compensation for the damage to the environment,” Chairman of the Shipping Association of Iran Masoud Polmeh said on Tuesday.