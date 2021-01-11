0
Monday 11 January 2021 - 11:17

Iran Can Become Economic Power of Region: Imran Khan

Story Code : 909494
Referring to Islamabad's independent foreign policy in order to strengthen relations with neighboring and friendly countries, Imran Khan said that in recent years, Iran and Pakistan have established a good understanding to strengthen relations with each other.

"At the time of the start of the government, bilateral relations with Iran may not have been satisfactory, but today I can say that there are excellent relations between the two countries," he added.

"We have a good understanding with Iran to develop relations," he noted.

Referring to anti-Iranian sanctions and their consequences in the development of trade between the two countries, Imran Khan said that unfortunately, Iran faces sanctions that have hindered the development of Pakistan's trade cooperation with that country.

Speaking at the International Conference on Peace and Development in South Asia and the Middle East in Islamabad in October last year, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said that Pakistan could benefit from Iran's economic potential if anti-Iranian sanctions are lifted and relations between Tehran and Washington improve.

Expressing hope for the resumption of talks between Iran and the West, he stressed that if the sanctions are lifted, Iran has the potential to become a real economic power in the region.
