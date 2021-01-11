0
Monday 11 January 2021 - 11:19

Two ISIL Leaders Arrested in Western Iraq

Story Code : 909496
As reported by the Alsumaria TV network, the two Takfiri terrorists surrendered without any resistance.

Iraqi security sources stressed that accurate information led to the arrest of the two terrorists after monitoring their movements.

Hashd al-Shaabi on Sunday informed that 550 Iraqi families have been returned to their houses released from the ISIL terrorists.

The body's spokesman said returning the displaced families is the main priority of Hashd al-Shaabi to end their suffering.

Iraqi officials announced that above 30,000 Iraqis displaced by ISIL have safely returned home in Nineveh Governorate.
