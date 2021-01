Islam Times - In the coming days, the Zionist entity’s water company Mekorot [Origins] will sign a preliminary agreement to supply Bahrain with water desalination technology, Hebrew-language outlet Globes reported.

The agreement will be signed with the Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority following discussions with Mekorot CEO Eli Cohen and its chairman Mordechai Mordechai.Mekorot estimates the deal will be the first in a series with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates [UAE], worth millions of dollars a year.Bahrain and the UAE are further interested in desalination, water quality control, waste and leak reduction, water management systems and integration of management services, according to Mekorot.