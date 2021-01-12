“Israel” to Approve 850 West Bank Settling Units

According to the report, a War Ministry panel is set to convene next week to green-light the construction of 500 units in the settlements of ‘Beit El, Oranit, Itamar, Givat Ze’ev and Shavei Shomron’.
A further 100 units will be authorized in the settlement of ‘Tal Menashe’.
The report comes less than two weeks before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to take a tougher line on “Israeli” settlements than incumbent President Donald Trump.
In late November 2020, State Secretary Mike Pompeo visited a West Bank vinery, becoming the first sitting top US diplomat to visit a settlement in the area, and, more recently, the US began labeling the goods produced in the settlements as "Made in 'Israel.'"