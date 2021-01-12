“Israel” to Approve 850 West Bank Settling Units

Islam Times - “Israeli” Kan revealed that the apartheid entity is expected to approve the construction of some 850 settling units to be erected across West Bank settlements.

According to the report, a War Ministry panel is set to convene next week to green-light the construction of 500 units in the settlements of ‘Beit El, Oranit, Itamar, Givat Ze’ev and Shavei Shomron’.A further 100 units will be authorized in the settlement of ‘Tal Menashe’.The report comes less than two weeks before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to take a tougher line on “Israeli” settlements than incumbent President Donald Trump.In late November 2020, State Secretary Mike Pompeo visited a West Bank vinery, becoming the first sitting top US diplomat to visit a settlement in the area, and, more recently, the US began labeling the goods produced in the settlements as "Made in 'Israel.'"