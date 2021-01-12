0
Tuesday 12 January 2021 - 14:01

Ulyanov Stresses Need to Focus on Resolving JCPOA Issues

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "For a long time E-3, on the one hand, and #Iran, on the other, refer to Dispute Resolution Mechanism."

"It is counterproductive. All of us are in one boat," he added.

"We should focus on how to settle the existing problems and should not create new ones," the Russian diplomat highlighted.

"This applies to all #JCPOA participants," he added.

Iran, Russia, China, Germany, France and the UK are the participants in the JCPOA.

The Dispute Resolution Mechanism is one of the most important parts of the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, through which any country can resolve its grievances.
