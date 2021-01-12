All Iraqi Political Groups Agree with Expelling US Forces

Islam Times - All Iraqi political groups and currents agree with the expulsion of US forces from this country, says an Iraqi lawmaker.

An Iraqi member of Parliament stressed emphasized that all political parties and currents in the country agree with the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq but some of them do not announce their agreement openly.Hassan Fadam stressed the need to expel US forces from Iraq, Al Forat news reported.He pointed out that all parties and political currents in Iraq agree with the withdrawal of US troop but unfortunately, some of them do not declare their agreement openly.The Iraqi lawmaker stressed that last year's parliament act on the need to expel foreign troops especially American forces from Iraqi land and territory is ‘binding’ and the Iraqi government should immediately take effective steps in this regard in practice.Earlier, a number of members of various parliamentary factions said that US illegal interference and actions in Iraq, especially against political figures, should be stopped.Mukhtar Mahmoud, a representative of Iraq’s Al-Fatah Alliance, also stated that the United States would continue to interfere in the internal affairs of Iraq by imposing sanctions on some Iraqi figures, however, the government is silent on these interventions and does not take a strong stand against the US government.