0
Tuesday 12 January 2021 - 15:09

All Iraqi Political Groups Agree with Expelling US Forces

Story Code : 909717
All Iraqi Political Groups Agree with Expelling US Forces
An Iraqi member of Parliament stressed emphasized that all political parties and currents in the country agree with the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq but some of them do not announce their agreement openly.

Hassan Fadam stressed the need to expel US forces from Iraq, Al Forat news reported.

He pointed out that all parties and political currents in Iraq agree with the withdrawal of US troop but unfortunately, some of them do not declare their agreement openly.

The Iraqi lawmaker stressed that last year's parliament act on the need to expel foreign troops especially American forces from Iraqi land and territory is ‘binding’ and the Iraqi government should immediately take effective steps in this regard in practice.

Earlier, a number of members of various parliamentary factions said that US illegal interference and actions in Iraq, especially against political figures, should be stopped.

Mukhtar Mahmoud, a representative of Iraq’s Al-Fatah Alliance, also stated that the United States would continue to interfere in the internal affairs of Iraq by imposing sanctions on some Iraqi figures, however, the government is silent on these interventions and does not take a strong stand against the US government.
Comment


Featured Stories
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
12 January 2021
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
12 January 2021
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
12 January 2021
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
11 January 2021
Two ISIL Leaders Arrested in Western Iraq
Two ISIL Leaders Arrested in Western Iraq
11 January 2021
Iran Can Become Economic Power of Region: Imran Khan
Iran Can Become Economic Power of Region: Imran Khan
11 January 2021
US Planning to Blacklist Yemen’s Ansarullah
US Planning to Blacklist Yemen’s Ansarullah
11 January 2021
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
10 January 2021
Kim Says N. Korea to Focus on Bringing US
Kim Says N. Korea to Focus on Bringing US 'to their Knees'
10 January 2021
Afghan Public Protection Force Spox Killed in Kabul IED Blast
Afghan Public Protection Force Spox Killed in Kabul IED Blast
10 January 2021
Foreign Ministry Spox: US Sanctions against PMU Chief ‘Insult to Iraq’
Foreign Ministry Spox: US Sanctions against PMU Chief ‘Insult to Iraq’
10 January 2021
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
9 January 2021