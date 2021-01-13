0
Wednesday 13 January 2021 - 02:21

Ex-US Envoy to Yemen: Designation of Houthi Ansarullah as Terrorist Group 'A Big Mistake'

Story Code : 909786
Ex-US Envoy to Yemen: Designation of Houthi Ansarullah as Terrorist Group
The US administration will designate Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization in a move that diplomats, members of Congress and international aid groups fear could further inflame the situation on the ground, upend UN peace talks, and likely to severely worsen the war-torn country’s humanitarian crisis.

"It's a big mistake," Feierstein told CNN on Monday.

"It mostly is a problem for the US government more than for the Houthis," the former envoy added.

"The Houthis will be more or less unaffected by this. Obviously, Iran doesn't care whether we designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization or not," he said.

"But it does make it much more complicated for the US government to play a positive role in helping to resolve the conflict," he continued.

In a statement released just before midnight Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the State Department would notify Congress of its intent to designate the group as a foreign terrorist organization as well as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity. Pompeo added he also intends to designate three of the group's leaders --- Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim --- as specially designated global terrorists.

The Houthis responded to the announcement by denouncing the US administration and its behavior as “terrorist”. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, stated they “reserve the right to respond to any designation” issued by Washington.

Lawmakers in the United States have also called on President-elect Joe Biden to overturn the Trump administration’s decision to label the movement a “foreign terrorist organization”, slamming it as “short-sighted” and “a death sentence” for millions of people already reeling from years of war.

In recent months, the Trump administration was facing mounting calls to abandon threats to sanction Houthi to avoid an imminent danger of extreme famine in the country, where almost two-thirds of the population are in need of food aid.

Senior UN officials and NGOs had stressed the move would complicate the delivery of essential aid in large parts of the poor country

The United Nations warned in December that the number of people facing catastrophic food insecurity could triple in the first six months of 2021, and the opportunity to prevent famine in Yemen "is slipping away with every day that passes".

Saudi Arabia has been leading a war on Yemen since March 2015. The war, which the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the impoverished Arab country over the last six years. 

The US and a number of European countries are major suppliers of weapons to the Riyadh-led coalition, and observers say Washington's recent move is aimed at justifying any form of aggression against Yemen and paving the way for further attacks by Saudi-led coalition on the impoverished nation.

As admitted even by former US military officials, the Houthi Ansarullah Movement has so far been the only force fighting against the Al-Qaeda in Yemen, known as the Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), while the Saudi and UAE armies have stood in alliance with the AQAP in parts of the country in support of the illegal government of Mansour Hadi.
Related Stories
‘UK’s threat to Ecuador, a big mistake’
Islam Times - Former British ambassador to Libya has said that Britain’s threat to storm the Ecuadorian embassy in London and arrest WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange “was a big mistake”....
Comment


Featured Stories
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
12 January 2021
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
12 January 2021
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
12 January 2021
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
11 January 2021
Two ISIL Leaders Arrested in Western Iraq
Two ISIL Leaders Arrested in Western Iraq
11 January 2021
Iran Can Become Economic Power of Region: Imran Khan
Iran Can Become Economic Power of Region: Imran Khan
11 January 2021
US Planning to Blacklist Yemen’s Ansarullah
US Planning to Blacklist Yemen’s Ansarullah
11 January 2021
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
10 January 2021
Kim Says N. Korea to Focus on Bringing US
Kim Says N. Korea to Focus on Bringing US 'to their Knees'
10 January 2021
Afghan Public Protection Force Spox Killed in Kabul IED Blast
Afghan Public Protection Force Spox Killed in Kabul IED Blast
10 January 2021
Foreign Ministry Spox: US Sanctions against PMU Chief ‘Insult to Iraq’
Foreign Ministry Spox: US Sanctions against PMU Chief ‘Insult to Iraq’
10 January 2021
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan Must Have Long-term Relations with Iran
9 January 2021