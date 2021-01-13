0
Wednesday 13 January 2021 - 03:55

Israeli Army Prepares for “Horrible Scenario” in Mount Hermon: Major Rocketry Attack and Infantry Invasion

Story Code : 909791
The Israeli army officers said they were preparing for the horrible scenario which supposes that Mount Hermon will be exposed to a rocketry attack and an infantry invasion during the presence of thousands of settlers for recreational purposes.

The Zionist military commanders pointed out that the drill concentrates mainly on the evacuation of the settlers and providing first aids to those would be injured by the missile fire.

The military drill also took into consideration the harsh weather conditions, according to the Israeli military officers who expected that a large number of Zionists would be wounded during the anticipated attack.

On July 20, 2020, the Israeli occupation army launched an air raid on Syria, claiming Hezbollah fighter Ali Mohsen.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah vowed that the Resistance will certainly respond to the Israeli, which pushed the enemy’s military units to avoid the direct appearance on Lebanon’s border.
French ISIS put Paris in front of a horrible scenario
Islam Times - A French anti-terrorism judge has called on his country to open the door to return to those who had previously fought in the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria and Iraq ...
