Wednesday 13 January 2021 - 11:12

Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless

According to him, Moscow has no information on such a collaboration.

The statement comes a day after Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif went on Twitter to berate the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, following reports that the top American diplomat was about to accuse Tehran of having links with al-Qaeda.

Zarif called the allegations ostensibly based on intelligence data "fictitious", adding that Mr. “we lie, cheat, steal" Pompeo, "is pathetically ending his disastrous career with more warmongering lies."
