Syria Calls for Holding Terrorist-Supporting States Accountable

Islam Times - Syria’s permanent representative to the UN and Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Bashar al-Jaafari, reiterated the need for holding the states supporters of terrorism acts in Syria accountable.

He stressed that they should be forced to stop their violations of international law and the UN Charter in the Arab country, noting that failure of the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities in this regard encourages terrorists and their sponsors to go far away in their crimes.Al-Jaafari, in a statement presented to the presidency of the Security Council during a session on Tuesday about the threat of terrorist acts on international peace and security, said that the Council’s unanimous adoption of Resolution No. 1373 dated September 28th , 2001, was a turning point in the conventions of combating terrorism and the collective international efforts aimed at combating it through a set of measures.He stressed that Syria is carrying out its responsibilities to protect its people, its open culture, and its multiple and rich civilizations from attempts of killing and cancelation at the hands of terrorism, adding that ten years after the beginning of the terrorist campaign against the country , Syria is still determined to carry the flag of fighting terrorism without leniency on behalf of the whole world.Al-Jaafari clarified that up to this day, there have been large numbers of foreign terrorists and their families in Syria, and they are present in a number of camps dominated by separatist armed groups affiliated to US occupation forces, most importantly, al-Hawl camp in Hasaka Province.The Syrian diplomat stressed that Syria has never and would not abandon its international obligations to hunt terrorists.He reiterated Syria’s support to the efforts of the UN in combating terrorism and drying up its sources, and it will provide all needed assistance to eradicate its remnants. Syria, as well, stresses its stance in supporting the principles of international humanitarian law and Security Council relevant resolutions.Al-Jaafari emphasized the necessity of putting the adopted anti-terrorism conventions, including Security Council resolutions 1267, 1373, 1624, 2170, 2178, 2199 and 2253, and the UN global strategy for combating terrorism into force, away from politicization, manipulation or double-standards policy.In this context, al-Jaafari referred to resolution No. 2178 of 2015 which provides for preventing the flow of foreign terrorists to Syria and Iraq through Turkish territory and Resolution No. 2170 of 2015 on drying up the sources of financial, military and logistical support for terrorist organizations, especially Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) and al-Nusra Front.Al-Jaafari also called for holding the states that support terrorism accountable and oblige them to stop their violations of international law and the Charter of the UN and the necessity to confront the speech of hatred and destructive extremist ideas.